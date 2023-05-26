Deve Gowda to lead national farmers’ struggle

May 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Janata Dal (S) national executive has adopted a resolution to take up a nationwide farmers’ struggle under the leadership of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

JD (S) leader from Kerala and Minister Krishnan Kutty moved a resolution to this effect, which was unanimously approved by the national executive, according to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the national executive had observed that farmers were in distress throughout the country due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce and insufficient subsidies among others.

“Leaders from different South Indian States, who participated in the national executive, instilled confidence in me by asking me not to lose heart in the wake of the poll debacle,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said. The national executive was held on Thursday in Bengaluru.