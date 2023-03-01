ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda to be discharged on Saturday

March 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Tuesday, is likely to be discharged on Saturday.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is Mr. Gowda’s son-in-law, said the JD(S) supremo had swelling in the feet and knee pain. “This is linked to his  pre-existing renal issue. So, he was admitted for a comprehensive evaluation. He is fine, cheerful, and has been consuming a normal diet. The hospital is doing investigations, and results will be known within a day or two. He will be discharged on Saturday,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda had tweeted on Tuesday saying he is fine and had visited the hospital for a routine check-up. “There is no need for panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days,” he said in the tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US