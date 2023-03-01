HamberMenu
Deve Gowda to be discharged on Saturday

March 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Tuesday, is likely to be discharged on Saturday.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is Mr. Gowda’s son-in-law, said the JD(S) supremo had swelling in the feet and knee pain. “This is linked to his  pre-existing renal issue. So, he was admitted for a comprehensive evaluation. He is fine, cheerful, and has been consuming a normal diet. The hospital is doing investigations, and results will be known within a day or two. He will be discharged on Saturday,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda had tweeted on Tuesday saying he is fine and had visited the hospital for a routine check-up. “There is no need for panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days,” he said in the tweet.

