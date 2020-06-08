Deve Gowda ready to contest RS polls

Bengaluru

H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo, who has been urged by party colleagues to contest the Rajya Sabha polls, has indicated his willingness to contest, party sources have said.

Though no word has come out officially from the party as to who the candidate would be to contest the polls, party sources said that Mr. Gowda has indicated his approval to contest. On Friday, the JDLP had moved an one line resolution stating that Mr. Gowda should be the party’s candidate even as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that Mr. Gowda was yet to decide.

June 19

Polls to four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19 and the last day for filing nominations is Tuesday. In case the BJP decides to field only two candidates, then the elections will be unanimous. The four Rajya Sabha members retiring on June 25, include JD(S) member Kupendra Reddy. If Mr. Gowda is elected, this will be the second time in his six-decade political career that he would have entered Rajya Sabha. His last entry to the Upper House was in 1996 when he became the Prime Minister.

Mallikarjun Kharge to file papers today

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjuna Kharge is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Monday. Before accompanying Mr. Kharge to Vidhana Soudha for filing nominations, the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of all MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at the party office.

Anticipating a crowd of supporters of the veteran Congress leader, KPCC president designate D.K. Shivakumar appealed to party workers and Mr. Kharge’s supporters not to turn up at the venue for the nomination filing. “We have to adhere to social distancing norms. I appeal to all not to come to Bengaluru and be disappointed. One can congratulate Mr. Kharge once he gets elected.”