Deve Gowda reaches Kadur

April 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda reached Kadur by helicopter to accompany Y.S.V. Datta while filing nomination papers as JD(S) candidate for Kadur constituency on Tuesday. Mr. Deve Gowda was accompanied by his son and former Minister H.D. Revanna.

Mr. Datta, who joined the Congress earlier this year, returned to the JD(S) after he was denied the Congress ticket. He took out a procession along with Hassan Look Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and others in Kadur town.

Mr. Deve Gowda is expected to visit Hassan on Thursday, when H.P. Swaroop, JD(S), will file his nomination papers.