Karnataka

Deve Gowda promises poll ticket for youth in JD(S)

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda said on Sunday that his party would give 50% of the tickets to youngsters in all the upcoming elections and would support 33% reservation for women in Parliament and in the State legislatures.

Mr. Gowda said he would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to draw the Centre’s attention to the issue of women’s reservation. He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of a two-day workshop of party workers from seven districts here. He added that he was not deterred by defeats and would fight till his last breadth.

Expressing regret about “misinformation” spread against him regarding injustice to north Karnataka, he said ₹18,000 crore was given for the Upper Krishna Project when he was Prime Minister. However, the allegation levelled against him regarding the shifting of South Western Railway headquarters to Bengaluru refuses to die. He also assured to come down to north Karnataka to lead any agitation on people’s issues.

