Deve Gowda makes emotional appeal in Hunsur campaign

Making an emotional appeal to voters, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he committed a mistake by inducting former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP, into the party and apologised to the voters for the gaffe.

Addressing voters at Chikkagadanahalli village, off Mysuru-Hunsur Road, Mr. Gowda said he made Mr. Vishwanath the party president, hoping that he would be of some help to the party. “After this episode (Mr. Vishwanath leaving the seat), it has become tough for me to believe people,” Mr.Gowda said, hinting that he was hurt by his act.

Indirectly referring to the mass resignation of MLAs who are now in the bypoll fray, Mr. Gowda said he never switched parties or loyalty in his entire political career. “I was in power only for a brief period – both as the Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister. All along my life, I fought for the public and farmers’ cause.”

Describing Mr. Vishwanath’s chapter a “tragedy”, Mr. Gowda said he believed him although they had not worked together in politics.

The former Prime Minister recalled how the coalition government was toppled in the State and chronicled the circumstances that led to the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

Mr. Gowda, who campaigned in more than 10 villages, urged the voters to strengthen the party by supporting Somashekar, the JD-S candidate, in the bypoll.

Mr. Somashekar urged the people to vote him as he was a local man unlike other candidates in the fray.