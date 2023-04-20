Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy participate in procession in Hassan

April 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of Janata Dal (Secular) party workers took out a procession in Hassan city on Thursday, kickstarting the campaign in Hassan constituency. The participation of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and family members of former Minister H.D. Revanna boosted the morale of the workers, a majority of whom had been divided over the selection of a candidate for Hassan seat for the last few weeks. The workers continued with the procession, despite scorching heat followed by a drizzle.

The procession began at the district stadium and continued up to the N.R.Circle. Along the march, people raised slogans praising Mr. Deve Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy and other leaders. H.P.Swaroop, the party candidate, and Bhavani Revanna, who was one of the aspirants for the party ticket, waved at the crowd and sought their support for the party.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Deve Gowda said Mr. Kumaraswamy took out Pancharathna Rath Yatra across the State with specific programmes for the benefit of the people. “He will implement those programmes and help the poor. You all should support him. In Hassan, Swaroop should win and Preetham Gowda should be defeated. I know what Preetham Gowda has done. He must be defeated in the interest of the district”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy addressed the workers amidst rains. “Bhavani Revanna has blessed the candidate. It is true that women party workers put pressure on Bhavani Revanna to run in Hassan. However, considering the situation and in the interest of Mr. Deve Gowda’s health, she called me over the phone and suggested I declare Mr. Swaroop as the candidate”, he said.

Commenting on Preetham Gowda, the former CM said he had made money in the name of development projects. “The people of Hassan should not forget the contributions of Mr. Revanna. He has worked hard for the development of the district. Of course, in politics, differences are quite common. However, there are no differences within the family. We are all together”, he said.

Ms. Bhavani Revanna, in her address to the public, reiterated that she always treated Mr. Swaroop as one of her sons. Everybody in the party would work for his victory. “We will win all seven seats in Hassan district, and that will be our gift to Mr. Deve Gowda on his next birthday”, she said.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, Suraj Revanna, MLC, Arkalgud candidate A.Manju and others participated in teh rally.