Deve Gowda, Kharge should have won: Seer

Pejawar seer Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swami expressed disappointment over the electoral defeat of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in the city on Saturday, the seer said such senior leaders should have won the elections. He remarked that the Congress and the JD(S) allied together to defeat the BJP but it triggered a backlash from the Hindus and led to their defeat.

He also too exception to the glorification of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and said it hurt him a lot. In the run up to the elections, Pragya Thakur had described Godse as a patriot and later went on to win the elections from Bhopal.

The seer said Gandhi was a true patriot and ‘Rashtraputra’ and glorifying his assassin was akin to insulting the country.

The Pejawar seer, who is consistent in his demand for the construction of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya, said the Parliament was supreme and higher than the Supreme Court and as the BJP has a majority, it should pave way for the works.

He also said the Constitution was supreme and expressed strong condemnation of those who called for changing it. The Constitution drafted and authored by B.R. Ambedkar was supreme, he said.

However, he went on to add that there were more facilities and benefits being extended to Muslims than the Hindus and such ‘disparities’ should not exist.