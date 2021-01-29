Deve Gowda keeps away from President's address

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda did not attend President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to Parliament, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the farm laws.

Early on Friday he announced his decision in a tweet, "In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President's joint address of Parliament today."

The opposition parties, led by Congress and backed by Left parties and some regional parties, had decided on Thursday not to attend President's joint address. JD(S) had not figured in this list on Thursday. However, Mr. Gowda announced that his party too will join the group early on Friday through the tweet.

It may be mentioned here that BJP-led government in Karnataka has been able to pass a contentious farm law with the help of JD(S) in the Upper House. Amendments made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, which had not been cleared in the first go in the Legislative Council was eventually passed with the backing of JD(S). The regional party has also struck an alliance with the BJP in the Upper House over the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson. Elections to the latter are being held on Friday.