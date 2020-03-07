Deve Gowda: It’s time to introspect on party’s debacle

The former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has said that it was time to introspect on the party’s debacle and the need of the hour is to speak out openly on issues that affected the party, before keeping the step forward to strengthen the outfit.

Mr. Gowda emphasised on the need to save regional parties, like the JD(S), at a time when national parties were trying to suppress them, in his inaugural speech at the two-day workshop and training programme for JD(S) workers from the Belagavi division.

The Former Pm chose to make a short speech at the inaugural ceremony on Saturday after the former Chairman of Legislative Council and former Minister Basavaraj Horatti released two books, one by thinker Devanur Mahadeva and the other on the contributions of Mr. Gowda towards the development of North Karnataka

He recalled what had happened to the party in the last six decades and referred to the past leaders of the Janata Parivar who moved away to find political alternatives.

“I am 87 now and still with the party. Many, including Ramakrishna Hegde, Veerendra Patil, J.H. Patel and others, have left,” he said, adding that he wanted the regional party to be saved.

Mentioning that they might have erred, Mr. Gowda said that the party had proved that why regional parties were important for development of a State.

He also said that he would not go into the details of why the party had not received the required support in the northern districts or why he had to face accusation of being casteist or being Old Mysuru centric and others.

“I am here for two days to listen to you. I want you to speak out openly on all the issues that might have affected the party. I will also interact with you separately and at the time of concluding ceremony I will speak in detail about the way forward,” he told the workers. Earlier, Mr. Horatti emphasised the need for taking remedial steps to strengthen the party.

Making introductory remarks, State general secretary Y.S.V. Datta said that the workshop was a first step towards broadening the party’s base. Making a veiled attack on those who left the party, Mr. Datta said that while the husk have been blown away in the wind, the grains have remained, and they have planned to build the party using the grains.

Party’s national general secretary N.H. Konaraddi, former Minister M.C. Managuli, Rajanna Koravi, and other JD(S) leaders are participating in the workshop.