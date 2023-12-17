Deve Gowda invited for Ram mandir inauguration

December 17, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has been formally invited for the inauguration of the newly built Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Mr. Gowda took to social media on Sunday and said, “I was delighted to receive an invitation for the inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Chairman of the Ram Temple Complex Development Committee Nripendra Misra, Senior RSS leader Ram Lal and Senior VHP leader Alok Kumar met me at my New Delhi residence today.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.