Deve Gowda invited for Ram mandir inauguration

December 17, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has been formally invited for the inauguration of the newly built Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Mr. Gowda took to social media on Sunday and said, “I was delighted to receive an invitation for the inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Chairman of the Ram Temple Complex Development Committee Nripendra Misra, Senior RSS leader Ram Lal and Senior VHP leader Alok Kumar met me at my New Delhi residence today.”

