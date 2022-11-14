Deve Gowda in Hassan

November 14, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Hassan

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has said he will travel across the State soon to strengthen the party.

He told presspersons in Hassan on Monday he would tour Hassan district next week. Later he would travel across the State. “I will spend a day in each Assembly constituency.”

Asked if he was invited to the unveiling of Kempe Gowda’s statue in Bengaluru, he refused to comment. “I do not wish to comment on the issue. I will not review who did what”, he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan with his wife to take part in special prayers at his native place Haradanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. His son and MLA H.D. Revanna and others accompanied him at the special prayers at Deveshwara Temple in the village.