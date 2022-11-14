  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deve Gowda in Hassan

November 14, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has said he will travel across the State soon to strengthen the party.

He told presspersons in Hassan on Monday he would tour Hassan district next week. Later he would travel across the State. “I will spend a day in each Assembly constituency.”

Asked if he was invited to the unveiling of Kempe Gowda’s statue in Bengaluru, he refused to comment. “I do not wish to comment on the issue. I will not review who did what”, he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan with his wife to take part in special prayers at his native place Haradanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk. His son and MLA H.D. Revanna and others accompanied him at the special prayers at Deveshwara Temple in the village.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.