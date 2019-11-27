Deve Gowda hints at political changes in Karnataka after by-elections

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H. D. Deve Gowda hinted of political changes in Karnataka after the by-elections which are scheduled for December 5, 2019.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru before leaving for campaigning at Hunsur, Mr. Deve Gowda said it was unthinkable that the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress would cobble up a coalition and hence anything was possible in future.

Mr. Deve Gowda said that if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine could provide an able administration for 5 years, it would usher in changes in the country’s polity. When asked if there could be a fallout of the Maharashtra experiment in Karnataka also after the by-elections, Mr. Deve Gowda said it will have profound impact for the entire country.

However, he averred that the JD(S) was not joining with the Congress in the forthcoming by-elections though both had the common goal of ensuring the defeat of the defectors and the disqualified MLAs who are seeking a re-election.

He said one has to analyse the cause for the collapse of the coalition Government in the State and the factors that precipitated the crisis. “Fourteen Congress MLAs and three JD(S) MLAs defected resulting in the by-elections and people of the State were aware of it. The Congress and the JD(S) did not go together in the Assembly or the Parliamentary elections and we were dubbed as the ‘B team’ of the BJP”.

He accused the BJP of using money power and misusing institutions like the Enforcement Directorate to harass the opposition and said it was this which made Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa confident enough to claim that they would win in all the 15 seats. “We have our limitations and have devised our strategy accordingly,” he added.