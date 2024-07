Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda greeted AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday on Sunday.

“Birthday wishes to my friend and long-time colleague Mallikarjun Kharge. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. May his fair arguments always find a wide audience,” Mr. Gowda said in his social media post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.