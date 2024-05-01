Deve Gowda drew up a plan and sent Prajwal abroad, claims Siddaramaiah

May 01, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

Amid the ongoing political row over the sex scandal involving Janata Dal(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda drew up a plan and sent his grandson abroad.

Talking to media persons in Devatkal village of Surpur taluk on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was scheduled to address an election rally seeking votes for Congress candidates in Raichur Lok Sabha and Surpur Assembly constituencies, said that Prajwal Revanna escaped after the videos went viral.

“Mr. Deve Gowda sent him abroad. Who will grant him a visa? It is the BJP that can give it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also denied the charge that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has a link to the pen drive case as per the statement made by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He asked, “What is wrong if Suraj Revanna, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Revanna take photos along with me and Mr. Shivakumar? Does it mean that I am protecting them?”

“Mr. Kumaraswamy is making a political statement against Mr. Shivakumar, though the latter has no connection with the case,” he said.

The Chief Minister further asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave Prajwal Revanna ticket to contest in the elections despite knowing about the existence of the videos.