GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Deve Gowda drew up a plan and sent Prajwal abroad, claims Siddaramaiah

May 01, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the ongoing political row over the sex scandal involving Janata Dal(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda drew up a plan and sent his grandson abroad.

Talking to media persons in Devatkal village of Surpur taluk on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was scheduled to address an election rally seeking votes for Congress candidates in Raichur Lok Sabha and Surpur Assembly constituencies, said that Prajwal Revanna escaped after the videos went viral.

“Mr. Deve Gowda sent him abroad. Who will grant him a visa? It is the BJP that can give it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also denied the charge that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has a link to the pen drive case as per the statement made by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He asked, “What is wrong if Suraj Revanna, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Revanna take photos along with me and Mr. Shivakumar? Does it mean that I am protecting them?”

“Mr. Kumaraswamy is making a political statement against Mr. Shivakumar, though the latter has no connection with the case,” he said.

The Chief Minister further asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave Prajwal Revanna ticket to contest in the elections despite knowing about the existence of the videos.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.