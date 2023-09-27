Deve Gowda defends pact with BJP, says JD (S) still committed to safeguarding minorities

September 27, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Asserting that the Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP alliance in Karnataka had his seal of approval, former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday assured that the party would “continue to protect the interests of the minorities.”

“I discussed the Karnataka political situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah initially. Discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not happened yet since he is a busy man. The opinion of all the 19 MLAs and eight MLCs were sought, and they suggested that we should go with the tie-up,” the veteran leader told presspersons here. His comments on the new political formation in the State were the first after the alliance with the BJP was formally announced last week.

“This is not opportunistic politics. We took the decision to protect the regional party,” he said, contending that they were “not a power hungry party.”

Attacks Congress

Attacking the Congress, the former Prime Minister blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government back in 2019. “Congress has committed one blunder after the another and is now speaking of secular democracy. Who was responsible for the BJP forming the government in 2019? Who sent 17 MLAs to Mumbai?” he asked.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming the JD (S) as BJP’s B team during the 2018 assembly elections, Mr. Gowda said, “He gave me a certificate. I do not want any certificate for secular credentials from anyone. Let us be honest. Show me one regional party that has not enjoyed power with BJP in one way or the other in the past.” He also accused leaders of Left parties of teaming with BJP to defeat TMC in West Bengal.

Further, he said, “The question now arises whether we are going to protect minorities. We will. We have never let them down, and we will not let them down in future. We want to fight for the protection of minorities in Karnataka.”

Ibrahim’s future

To a question on party president C.M. Ibrahim’s future, he shot back: “He has not resigned. I hope and trust that he will continue in the party.” The former Prime Minister also said that there are Muslim leaders and followers who continue to trust the JD (S) and that they will not leave the party.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of destroying secular forces and said JD(S) had not disrespected any Muslim leaders. He said, “At every stage, Mr. Ibrahim was informed over developments.”