Deve Gowda can’t be active in politics, says Union Minister

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 20:47 IST

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 20:47 IST

‘He is too old now and health does not support him to engage in active politics’

‘He is too old now and health does not support him to engage in active politics’

“Former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda has become too old, his health will not support him to engage in active politics,” said Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar. In a press conference here on Thursday, he said the people continue to respect Mr. Deve Gowda. “But he has become too old. The present generation of leaders in his party has tarnished his name in the State”, he said. Drawing a parallel to Mr. Deve Gowda’s politics from his native State Haryana, Mr. Gurjar said as long as Devalal was in politics people respected him and supported him. “But after his demise, the next generation spoiled the party. A similar thing is happening here as well”, he said.



Our code of editorial values