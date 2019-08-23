Deve Gowda blaming me just to gain political mileage: Siddaramaiah

In a no-holds-barred counter to Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who had squarely blamed him for the fall of the coalition government in the State, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said it was Mr. Gowda and his sons H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna who were responsible for the early end of the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Gowda and his sons were responsible for the BJP’s growth in Karnataka.

In an interview to The Hindu two days agao, Mr. Gowda had gone all out to accuse his former party colleague-turned-rival Mr. Siddaramaiah of being responsible for the collapse of the coalition government.

“Although the Congress’s intention was to keep the BJP out, Siddaramaiah could not reconcile with the decision. The fight was between him and H.D. Kumaraswamy, and it became difficult for him to see Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. He was hurt and angry. His resolve to destroy JD(S) became stronger after his defeat in Mysuru [Chamundeshwari],” he had said.

On Friday, responding to the allegations levelled against him, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the high-handed attitude of Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Revanna had led to the fall of the government.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy never implemented decisions taken by coordination committee. He approved those decisions only during meetings but never took them forward. Most of his decisions were unilateral, he ignored Congress legislators and did not grant funds for the development of their constituencies. The ministers were not taken into confidence. That is the reason why the coalition government collapsed. Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Gowda are to be blamed for the growth of BJP government in the State.”

Stating that Mr. Gowda’s remarks against him were politically motivated, the former Chief Minister said: “Mr Deve Gowda is an expert in pulling down governments. History is open for all to see. It is his birth trait. He is blaming me now just to gain political mileage.”