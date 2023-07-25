HamberMenu
Deve Gowda asks CM to withdraw excess land of 11,660 acres allotted to NICE

CM gives advise on ethics. But what is preventing him from withdrawing land, asks JD(S) patriarch

July 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah what was preventing him from withdrawing excess land allotted to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), promoters of Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, as per the legislature House committee led by his own party leader T.B. Jayachandra.

“The Chief Minister has given advise to journalists on ethics. But till today he is yet to announce a stern stand on withdrawal of excess land allotted to NICE though his own party leader-led committee has made recommendation in this regard,” Mr. Gowda said. The committee had found excess land to be to the tune of 11,660 acres.

