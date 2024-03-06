Deve Gowda appeals to JD(S) workers to publicise achievements of Prajwal Revanna as MP

March 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has appealed to workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) to publicise the work done by Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna during his tenure.

“If you lag in telling the people about the works done by Prajwal Revanna, the opponents will defeat us politically,” he told the workers in a programme organised to release a booklet on the achievements of Prajwal Revanna in his tenure, in Hassan on Wednesday.

Mr. Deve Gowda, praising his grandson for his achievements, said, “He has done more than what a Lok Sabha member can achieve in five years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the recent inauguration of super-specialty hospital by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Deve Gowda said the people of Hassan knew very well who got the medical college sanctioned for Hassan and who laid the foundation stone for the structure.

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said in his first term as MP he worked for the people of the constituency, spread over 4,950 villages and 350 gram panchayats. “I have travelled across the constituency. However, many comment that I did not attend marriages or visit temples in their villages. Being an MP, I cannot take part on all occasions. If there are any mistakes from me, I apologise for them and seek people’s support,” he said.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna said the JD(S) brought many development projects for Hassan. “Hassan-Bengaluru railway line was completed because of the JD(S). The bypass for Hassan and Channarayapatna was sanctioned due to the efforts of the JD(S). Let the Congress government in the state come out with their achievements,” he challenged.

Former minister H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA C.N. Balakrishna, former MLAs K.S. Lingesh, YSV Datta, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.