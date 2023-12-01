ADVERTISEMENT

Deve Gowda appeals to JD(S) leaders to work with the BJP to fight Congress

December 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has called upon leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) party in Hassan district to fight against the Congress by joining hands with the BJP.

He addressed a meeting of senior leaders and workers of the party at Sriramadevara Katte in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday. “We fought against the BJP in the previous elections. Now, we have decided to join hands with the BJP to defeat the Congress. I appeal to all leaders to work with the BJP leaders, keeping aside all our differences,” he said.

Referring to the assembly elections in five States, Mr. Deve Gowda said the results would not impact the Lok Sabha polls. “With my long experience in politics, I am telling you that the assembly election results will not influence the outcome in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

On the understanding with the BJP, Deve Gowda said H.D. Kumaraswamy waived farm loans of ₹25,000 crore during his rule. However, the people supported the Congress in the elections because of the guarantee schemes the party assured.

Further, Mr. Deve Gowda said that his grandson Prajwal Revanna would contest the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections and appealed to the workers to work for his victory. “He is the lone sitting MP from our party. Only three months are left for the coming elections. I will also visit all taluks to ensure our candidate wins. You all should work to strengthen the party,” he said.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, and other leaders of the party were present.

