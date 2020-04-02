Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah oppose closing of borders

Some Opposition leaders in Karnataka have condemned the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka in denying access to people from Kerala who arrive in Mangaluru for medical aid.

Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has said that he was pained and anguished after the “inhuman and inappropriate” action of the Karnataka government in denying access to those seeking aid during medical emergencies by blocking the interstate highway between Mangaluru and Kasaragod.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, he has said: “The situation is grim since I learnt that four or five patients died for want of medical facilities since the ambulances ferrying the patients were denied permission to cross the border.”

Incidentally, JD(S) is part of the coalition government in Kerala with the party’s MLA K. Krishnan Kutty part of Mr. Vijayan’s government.

Further, Mr. Gowda said that though he wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, it appears that the Karnataka government is adamant despite the assurances given before the High Court. He also said that he would take up the matter with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted stating that critical and essential travel from Kasaragod to Mangaluru should be allowed on humanitarian grounds. “Patients from Kerala seeking medical assistance in Karnataka can be allowed with adequate precautionary measures. Our fight against the virus is beyond caste, religion, and boundary,” he said.