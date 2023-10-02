Deve Gowda and HDK defend alliance with BJP, seek party leaders’ support

October 02, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

At a meeting convened to sort out differences over his party’s alliance with the BJP, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday defended the alliance. They assured the party workers and leaders that the tie-up is aimed at resolving the State’s burning issues and not for their personal gains.

Held at Mr. Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse in Bidadi, the meeting was attended by JD(S) party MLAs, former MLAs, former Ministers, district presidents, and other senior leaders. While JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim, who is upset with Mr. Kumaraswamy for the tie-up, stayed away from the meeting, several Muslim leaders welcomed the move and extended their support.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Kumaraswamy said all efforts would be made to resolve the State’s issues in the next five years. “If that does not happen, I will retire from politics,” he said.

“This alliance is not for my personal gains. It is in the interest of the State. We will work to resolve the State’s issues under the guidance of Mr. Deve Gowda and do all that needs to be done to safeguard our State’s interests,” he said.

Asserting that he had to take some tough decisions as people believed the Congress’ “false” promises and brought it to power, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the alliance will not affect the political future of any party members. “We are not against minorities and will ensure our ideologies remain the same,” he said.

In an emotional address, Mr. Deve Gowda said: “I have complete belief in you all (party workers). A wise decision has been taken in the party’s interest and I seek your support. A political revolution will take place. I have met the Union Home Minister and held mature deliberations regarding the alliance with him. There should be no doubts about the existence of our party.”

Coming down heavily on Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Deve Gowda said none can destroy or weaken the regional party. “Mr. Shivakumar, you have announced that you will make JD(S) a zero and not allow any capable leader to remain in the party. Your dream can never become a reality,” he added.

Oath of loyalty

Chairman of the JD(S) core committee G.T. Deve Gowda, who administered an oath to the leaders to remain loyal to the party, said the alliance was a wise decision in the interest of the State. “Let us all work to strengthen the regional party as our existence depends on the party’s existence,” he said.

Former Minister Bandeppa Kashampur, MLA Samrudhi Manjunath, and former MLAs Guru Patil and Raja Venkatappa Naik seconded him.

No injustice to minorities

JD(S) MLA B.M. Farooq, who asserted that the party had not done any injustice to minorities, said the party has always stood for the community. “I will remain loyal to the party irrespective of who stays or quits. Did our community face any problem during the previous 20-month JD(S)-BJP coalition tenure? Mr. Kumarswamy has assured us that the party’s ideologies will not change due to the alliance,” Mr. Farooq said.

Some Muslim party workers, who welcomed the alliance, said the party should expel those who revolt against its decision. Vice-president of the party’s minority wing Imtiaz Rafiq said the community members will remain loyal to the party. “Minority community members will not quit the party. We are for the alliance. Instead of dividing the minority community, let the Congress fulfill the promises made to the people,” he said.