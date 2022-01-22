Deve Gowda admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Though he has mild symptoms, the former Prime Minister has been hospitalised to keep visitors away.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda late on Friday evening tested positive for COVID-19.He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is Mr. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, said the senior leader has mild symptoms - nasal congestion, headache and cough. “He has no fever and his other vital parameters are normal,” Dr Manjunath said. “His wife Chennamma Deve Gowda has tested negative now. But we will have to repeat the test after three days,” the doctor said.

Party sources said that though the leader was doing well, he has been hospitalised. “We did not want to take any chance at home that would also see steady flow of visitors. Keeping visitors away is difficult,” a leader said.Though he had reduced his public interaction in the recent days, the octogenarian leader and Rajya Sabha member had been visiting the JD(S) party office from where he might have contracted the flu, sources said.

Doctors have advised three days hospitalisation to prevent any further infection. “He is doing well and our prayers are for his speedy recovery.,” said JD(S) spokesperson T.A. Sharavana.According to him, the party patriarch had attended the Jaladhare function in the party office and also the core committee meeting in past four five days.

Various leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have wished Mr. Gowda a quick recovery.