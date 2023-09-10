Deve Gowda acknowledges he met top BJP leaders over alliance

September 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Putting to rest speculation over Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in the State in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday acknowledged that he had met top BJP Central leaders over the issue, and that the seat-sharing arrangements would be hammered out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“It is true that I have spoken to them. The BJP leaders voluntarily invited me. I have not asked (yet) about the seats. There is nothing to hide about it. Ultimately, Mr. Modi and Mr. Kumaraswamy will decide on the seats,” the nonagenarian leader told a gathering of party workers and leaders here.

“The BJP also should not think that we do not have strength. I have conveyed to them the party’s strength in Vijayapura, Raichur and Bidar,” he said. He also listed the traditional base strength in Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kolar and Tumakuru. “I have explained ground realities in each district. I will go to every constituency in a wheelchair (for campaigning.) I have the ability to speak,” he added.

The meeting had been conveyed to inform the developments and seek feedback from partymen. The party’s core committee has already passed a resolution allowing the senior leaders to take a decision on the alliance. Mr. Gowda’s acknowledgement comes after BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announcing the possible alliance on Friday.

“I have toiled for this party for 40 years and have protected the party even when Mr. Kumaraswamy went with BJP earlier (2006). I was bedridden for three months then. In the current political situation, we have to protect the regional party. The party will not sacrifice the rights of Karnataka with respect to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi rivers water sharing issue,” he said, explaining the reason for the decision to go for the alliance.

Assuring the minorities that their interest will be protected, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “You (minorities) have disappointed the party for the second time. However, the party is committed to protect minorities and Dalits. We will take a decision that protect your (partymen) honour and trust. The party will not only stand for alliance but will be committed to protect the interest of the State.” Urging leaders and workers not to leave the party in haste, he said: “Do not fall into the trap of the Congress. I promise those of you who have lost this elections to take you to Vidhana Soudha next time. The decision will be made to strengthen the party in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

The two-time former Chief Minister said that the alliance was being formed to put a break on the Congress’s aspirations of winning 24 seats in Lok Sabha, and respond to those who are predicting wipeout of the JD(S). Justifying alliance with the saffron party, he said that the BJP was also part of Janata Parivar when the Opposition fought the Congress in the ‘70s. “The INDIA alliance did not even have the courtesy to extend invitation to Mr. Gowda for their meeting,” he said.

JD(S) questions Siddaramaiah’s secular credentials

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has questioned the secular credentials of the Janata Dal (Secular) for aligning with the BJP, came under attack on Sunday.

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda pointed out that Mr. Siddaramaiah became the chairman of Kannada Kavalu Samithi when the Janata government was supported by 18 BJP legislators. “Even when Atal Behari Vajpayee offered to support my government, I chose to return home. What ethics does he have to speak about me?”

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also taunted the Chief Minister. Referring to comments made by senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, he said: “According to Mr. Hariprasad, the Chief Minister had met senior BJP leader L.K. Advani to join BJP. “Tell us the truth about yourself. You had stood with an application to join BJP much before we entered the alliance,” he said.

