Devaraje Gowda makes fresh allegations against DKS 

Advocate Devaraje Gowda, who earlier claimed he had the explicit content allegedly of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna that was leaked on April 22, has now been arrested in the video leak case. He was remanded in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, for a day by the JMFC court in Hassan on Friday.

SIT will likely seek extension of his custody in Bengaluru on Saturday when his police custody ends.

While being taken away from the court premises in Hassan, Devaraje Gowda made fresh allegations against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the video leak case. He alleged that Mr. Shivakumar had formed “a committee of four Ministers” including N. Cheluvaraya Swamy, Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge to handle the “Prajwal Revanna case” to “embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He also claimed that Mr. Shivakumar had made him an offer of ₹100 crore and had sent him an “advance” of ₹5 crore for the videos.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy posted a video of the advocate making these allegations on social media and called Mr. Shivakumar “CD Shivakumar.” Mr. Shivakumar had earlier rubbished allegations made by Devaraje Gowda.

Devaraje Gowda was recently arrested in connection with a case of sex abuse and under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, registered against him on April 1. Devaraje Gowda had reportedly written a letter to BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra in December, 2023, claiming he had a copy of explicit content allegedly involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna with 2976 files.

Meanwhile, H.D. Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea in a sexual harassment case registered against him on April 28, was adjourned to Monday in the Special Court for Elected Representatives. The court extended his interim anticipatory bail till Monday.

