Devaraja police stations get new buildings

February 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU:

In continuation of providing permanent buildings to the police stations here, the buildings for housing the Devaraja Police Station and the Devaraja Traffic Police Station were inaugurated on Thursday.

Mayor Shivakumar and L. Nagendra, MLA, inaugurated the buildings in the presence of Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and senior police officers.

The new police stations are located near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Krishna Vilas Road, off D. Devaraj Urs Road.

While the law and order police station will function from the ground floor of the building, the traffic police station will function from the first floor. They have been built at a cost of ₹3.20 crore.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was scheduled to inaugurate the building but could not make it to the event.

The buildings comprise modern amenities which were not available in the old premises due to paucity of space.

Out of four police station buildings sanctioned to the city, the Alanahalli Police Station on Bannur Road and Hebbal Police Station in Hebbal were inaugurated recently by the Home Minister.

In his speech, the Mayor suggested holding police-residents’ meetings in the localities for understanding the problems. Mr. Nagendra said two more stations will be sanctioned to the city.

The Police Commissioner said people’s support was key for making roads safer by complying with the traffic rules.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi and others were present.

The Devaraja traffic police station that was in a dilapidated condition was demolished to make way for the new building where both stations are located. The building was sanctioned in 2021.