Devaraja Market flower mart to remain closed ahead of Ugadi

It will function from JK Grounds from April 11 to 13

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has ordered the closure of the flower mart and stalls at the Devaraja Market for three days from April 11 to 13 so as to prevent congregation of people ahead of the festival season. This is seen as a measure to curb the possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

As an alternative the authorities have permitted the flower vendors to shift to the JK Grounds opposite the city railway station and function from there for 3 days.

A large number of people tend to shop at the Devaraja Market ahead of the festival and this results in crowding and congestion. While such norms were accepted in the pre-pandemic times the district administration took note of the possible surge in the COVID-19 cases which was on the upswing in Mysuru since the last few days.

The authorities said daily trade in agricultural and floriculture produce is the lifeline of a majority of the people including farmers and hence the market was being shifted to a more open place.

The authorities have also postponed a few programmes that entailed public participation including mass marriages at Nanjangud slated for April 16 and 17.

There is already a ban on village fairs and jatras as a measure to curb the surge in the pandemic. The district administration has also said that there will be restrictions on the number of people who can attend weddings and the onus will be on the choultry owners and the respective parties to seek permission and keep the local police informed of the guest numbers.