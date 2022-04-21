Devaraja Market demolition: Mysuru administration reaches out to Wadiyars

Titular maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has opposed demolition of the heritage market

A day after the titular maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took to the streets in support of conservation of Devaraja Market in Mysuru, efforts are on to reach out to the Wadiyar family to apprise them of the imperatives, or for reconciliation on the issue.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who said that he has directed the MCC Commissioner and other subject experts to take members of the Wadiyar family into confidence in any project related to Mysuru.

The district heritage committee gave its opinion recently that the heritage market – established more than 125 years ago during the rule of the Wadiyars — has to be demolished. This has triggered protests from heritage activists and tenants of Devaraja Market. Mr. Yaduveer came out in support of conservation of the heritage building, and said it can be restored and its lifespan extended. He had also called for revamping the heritage committee and wondered if the palace, which was also over 100 years old, would be demolished.

‘’Yaduveer has spoken favouring conservation of the market. Senior officials and MCC Commissioner, along with district in-charge minister, will meet him soon to apprise him of the opinion that the structure housing the Devaraja Market has outlived its utility, and hence has to be demolished. But if there is merit in what Yaduveer says, we are willing to change our view,” said Mr. Simha who is in favour of demolishing the structure to pave the way for a new building.

Mr. Simha said the contribution of the Wadiyars to the development of Mysuru is immense, and it is the fruits of their farsightedness that are being enjoyed by the present generation. Hence, any project undertaken in the city is on the foundations laid by them, and they will be taken into confidence.

Mr. Simha said it has also been proposed that Mysuru airport should bear the name of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the railway station that of Chamaraja Wadiyar who extended the railway line in Mysuru.

The MP said the maharajas had long-term vision and planned for future generations. Hence, the infrastructure established by them, including roads which were laid when there were no motor vehicles in Mysuru, continues to serve the people even now.