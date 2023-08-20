Devaraj Urs was a social reformer, says H.C. Mahadevappa

August 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Paying glowing tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs on his birth anniversary in Mysuru on Sunday, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa described Urs as a “social reformer”.

Speaking after offering floral tributes to a portrait of Urs at his 108th birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Mysuru district administration at Kalamandira in the city on Sunday, Mr. Mahadevappa said the former Chief Minister rose to become a popular leader and contribute to the welfare of the society through the quality of his leadership and not with the support of caste or money power.

The quality of Mr. Urs’ leadership needs to be recalled at a time when the country’s politics stood on the strength of caste and money with attempts underway to divide people along the lines of caste and religion, posing a threat to the aspirations of the Constitution. “It is necessary to prevent political power from landing in the hands of people drawing strength from caste and money”, he said.

Urs had a lot of concern from the farmers as he understood life in rural areas. Despite a lot of challenges, he ensured that the Havanur Commission recommendations providing reservations to the backward classes, which gave them opportunities in the field of education and employment.

As a Chief Minister, Urs took revolutionary steps for the economic, social and educational progress of exploited sections of the society. He ensured land for the tiller, abolished the practice of carrying night soil, established the Development Corporations for Backward and Minorities.

Poor and exploited people from all communities and sections benefited from Urs’ administration. “Instead of calling him a politician, he should be called a social reformer and a social thinker”, he said.

He said the administration of the Siddaramaiah Government was on the same lines as Mr. Urs, who championed the cause of backward and exploited classes.

Former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, and A.H. Vishwanath, MLAs Harish Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Marithibbegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, besides Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and other officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.