HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devaraj Urs was a social reformer, says H.C. Mahadevappa

August 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru district offering floral tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs portrait on his 108th birth anniversary celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday

Minister in charge of Mysuru district offering floral tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs portrait on his 108th birth anniversary celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Paying glowing tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs on his birth anniversary in Mysuru on Sunday, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa described Urs as a “social reformer”.

Speaking after offering floral tributes to a portrait of Urs at his 108th birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Mysuru district administration at Kalamandira in the city on Sunday, Mr. Mahadevappa said the former Chief Minister rose to become a popular leader and contribute to the welfare of the society through the quality of his leadership and not with the support of caste or money power.

The quality of Mr. Urs’ leadership needs to be recalled at a time when the country’s politics stood on the strength of caste and money with attempts underway to divide people along the lines of caste and religion, posing a threat to the aspirations of the Constitution. “It is necessary to prevent political power from landing in the hands of people drawing strength from caste and money”, he said.

Urs had a lot of concern from the farmers as he understood life in rural areas. Despite a lot of challenges, he ensured that the Havanur Commission recommendations providing reservations to the backward classes, which gave them opportunities in the field of education and employment.

As a Chief Minister, Urs took revolutionary steps for the economic, social and educational progress of exploited sections of the society. He ensured land for the tiller, abolished the practice of carrying night soil, established the Development Corporations for Backward and Minorities.

Poor and exploited people from all communities and sections benefited from Urs’ administration. “Instead of calling him a politician, he should be called a social reformer and a social thinker”, he said.

He said the administration of the Siddaramaiah Government was on the same lines as Mr. Urs, who championed the cause of backward and exploited classes.

Former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, and A.H. Vishwanath, MLAs Harish Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Marithibbegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, besides Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and other officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.