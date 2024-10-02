Devaraj Urs Road to be out of bounds for motorists during illumination

Devaraj Urs Road, which is the main commercial hub of Mysuru, will be out of bounds for motorists during the Dasara illumination.

The police has banned entry and parking of vehicles from K.R. Circle to Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road on Devaraj Urs Road from October 3 to 12 as part of the traffic arrangements for Dasara.

Entry and parking of vehicles is also banned on a stretch of Bengaluru Niligiri Road from Gun House Circle to Hardinge Circle and also on Purandara Road from Rachaiah Circle to Kusti Akhada Junction during the period.

Meanwhile, the city police has also introduced unidirectional routes for motorists from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. for the ten days.

Movement of vehicles around Mysuru palace will be in an anti-clockwise direction. According to a note issued by the Mysuru City police, the anti-clock wise route from Hardinge Circle passes through Albert Victor Road, Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Rachaiah Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Gun House Circle (Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle), Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa junction, Lorry Terminal Road, M.L. Somasundram Circle, S. Linganna Circle, Lokaranjan Road and Hardinge Circle.

The movement of vehicles will be allowed only in clockwise direction from K.R. Circle towards Bata Showroom, Ayurvedic College Circle, Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road, Mahaveer Circle (Big Clock Tower), Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, and K.R. Circle.

