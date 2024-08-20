Devaraj Urs remembered on 109th birth anniversary 

Former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary at functions organised in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu on Tuesday.

The former Chief Minister’s welfare schemes for backward classes and marginalised sections of society, his efforts to implement social reforms in society including land reforms, and his concept of social justice were hailed by speakers at the functions.

MLA representing Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru K. Harish Gowda addressed the gathering at a function organised by Mysuru District Administration and said Devaraj Urs’s name was etched in the minds of the people for implementing land reforms that ensured ‘land for tiller’ enabling a large number of landless peasants to own agricultural land.

Floral tributes were offerred to his portrait at the function attended by Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy, city Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat K.M. Gayathri, and Vice-President of the State government’s guarantee schemes implementation committee Pushpa Amarnath.

Urs’ contributions were also remembered at a function organised at the Congress Bhavani Mysuru attended by various party leaders.

In Mandya, Deputy Commissioner Kumar recalled that Urs was the Chief Minister when the erstwhile State of Mysore was renamed as Karnataka. Even 50 years after the renaming, Urs’s vision and contributions remain relevant. He said Urs built hostels for backward classes in taluks and the district level and ensured reservation for them in education and employment.

In Madikeri, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu R. Aishwarya said Urs strove hard to identify the poor and needy among the people in the State and made sincere efforts to bring them into the mainstream.

In Chamarajanagar, chairman of MSIL C. Puttarangashetty, MLA representing Chamarajanagar, said Urs had participated in several pro-people struggles during the pre-independence era and strove for effective implementation of reservation in line with the aspirations of democracy to ensure social justice to the poor, oppressed, and downtrodden sections of society.

Apart from implementation of the 20-point programme aimed at welfare of the people, Urs also ensured education and employment for all sections of society, besides cracking down on bonded labour system.