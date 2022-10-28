Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Friday inaugurated Devaraj Urs Kala Bhavan in Periyapatna. The minister paid tributes to Devaraj Urs and described him as the champion of backward classes besides assuring the local people that the government was committed to the development of Periyapatna.
Devaraj Urs Kala Bhavan inaugurated
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.