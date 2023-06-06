Devaraj Urs’ death anniversary observed in Mysuru

June 06, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The death anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs was observed in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Special programmes in memory of the former Chief Minister, who was described as the champion of backward classes, were held at the Congress office near City Railway Station and the Backward Classes Women’s Hostel at Adi Chunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

Congress leaders including MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC D. Thimmaiah, party’s Mysuru City and District unit chiefs R. Murthy and B.J. Vijaykumar attended the death anniversary organized at the Congress office.

A statement from the Congress said Mr. Devaraj Urs was born on August 20, 1915, and died on June 6, 1982.

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanth was also present at both meetings.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vishwanath justified the Congress government’s decisions to impose conditions for its guarantee schemes. He said such conditions were necessary as the tax payers’ money has to be spent with responsibility.

He also expressed confidence that the Congress government will take a suitable decision on the anti cattle slaughter law, keeping the interest of the general public in mind.

He alleged that the BJP was unnecessarily trying to target the Congress government on the issue.

He also urged the State government to take necessary steps if the monsoon is delayed. Relief measures including providing fodder for cattle and drinking water should be given priority, he said.

