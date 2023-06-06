HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devaraj Urs’ death anniversary observed in Mysuru

June 06, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Political leaders offering tributes to the portrait of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs on his death anniversary at the Congress office in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Political leaders offering tributes to the portrait of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs on his death anniversary at the Congress office in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The death anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs was observed in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Special programmes in memory of the former Chief Minister, who was described as the champion of backward classes, were held at the Congress office near City Railway Station and the Backward Classes Women’s Hostel at Adi Chunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

Congress leaders including MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC D. Thimmaiah, party’s Mysuru City and District unit chiefs R. Murthy and B.J. Vijaykumar attended the death anniversary organized at the Congress office.

A statement from the Congress said Mr. Devaraj Urs was born on August 20, 1915, and died on June 6, 1982.

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanth was also present at both meetings.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vishwanath justified the Congress government’s decisions to impose conditions for its guarantee schemes. He said such conditions were necessary as the tax payers’ money has to be spent with responsibility.

He also expressed confidence that the Congress government will take a suitable decision on the anti cattle slaughter law, keeping the interest of the general public in mind.

He alleged that the BJP was unnecessarily trying to target the Congress government on the issue.

He also urged the State government to take necessary steps if the monsoon is delayed. Relief measures including providing fodder for cattle and drinking water should be given priority, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / death / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.