Devanuru Mahadeva calls for evaluation of parliamentarians ahead of Lok Sabha polls

January 14, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Noted writer Devanur Mahadeva has emphasised the need for evaluating the country’s parliamentarians before the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a seminar on “Karnataka after 90s” organised by Shravana Samskrutika Trust and Bayalu Balaga in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Mahadeva referred to the practice among tribals of Chattisgarh to carry out a trial of their deities for resolving their problems. If the tribal deities fail them, “the tribals will install another idol of god made out of wood”, he said.

While tribals of Chattisgarh take their deities to trial, it is unfortunate that people do not evaluate the parliamentarians, Mr. Mahadeva rued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, before the Lok Sabha elections, it was imperative for the people to evaluable their representatives in the parliament for providing employment, education and health among other things, he said.

If a proper evaluation of the parliamentarians is carried out by the people, Mr. Mahadeva said 90 per cent of them will be sent out.

Speaking about the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Mr. Mahadeva suggested that bells be hung in four corners of the temple. In true Rama Rajya, people with problems would toll the bell to draw the attention of the ruler. When people with problems ring the bell, the sound should open the “heart, eyes and ears” of the rulers, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.