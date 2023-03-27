Devanur Lake to be rejuvenated at a cost of ₹6 crore

March 27, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MYSURU

Work on the rejuvenation of the long-neglected Devanur Lake in Mysuru was launched by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) last week.

The ₹6 crore project included the construction of an embankment and fencing around the water body spread across 12.37 acres at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Former Minister Tanveer Sait, who is also the MLA of Narasimharaja assembly segment, and MUDA chairman Yashaswi Somashekar were present when the rejuvenation works were launched on Friday.

Mr. Somashekar told The Hindu that the MUDA will complete the works in the next six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

While construction of an embankment and fencing around the lake will be taken up at a cost of ₹1 crore, work on removing silt and completing the construction of the storm-water drains will be executed at a cost of ₹5 crore.

MUDA’s Assistant Executive Engineer Shivanna said the project will ensure that the sewage water is diverted away from the lake towards the sewage treatment plant in Kesare.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions against allowing sewage water into any lake.

When his attention was brought to the connection of several underground drainage pipelines to storm-water drains in the areas in the vicinity of the lake, Mr. Shivanna said the drains too have been diverted away from the lake.

The authorities are hoping that the rainwater and seepage is enough to bring the lake back to life.

Devanur Lake used to boast of clean water long ago. However, the continued discharge of sewage from the adjoining localities had reduced the lake into a sewage dump that was full of silt and weeds.

The lake, which lies between N.R. Mohalla and Rajiv Nagar, had not only become an eyesore, but also a health hazard by becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes that threatened residents of adjoining localities with vector-borne diseases.

Residents of the localities had been staging protests and campaigns for the revival of the lake for almost 10 years now.