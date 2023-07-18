Devantagi rape and murder condemned

July 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Dalit Chalavali has condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl at Devantagi village in Aland taluk of Kalaburgi district.

State convenor of the organisation Ravi Madanakar and Kalaburagi district convenor Shiva Ashthagi, in a media release here on Tuesday, termed the act a heinous crime and demanded that the police arrest the culprits and get them stringent punishment.

“Despite the fact that many such incidents are happening in the country every day, it is a tragedy that new and strict laws are not brought in against those who commit such heinous crimes,” they said, demanding that the government arrest the culprits and offer appropriate compensation to the victim’s family.

