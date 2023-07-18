HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devantagi rape and murder condemned

July 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Dalit Chalavali has condemned the rape and murder of a minor girl at Devantagi village in Aland taluk of Kalaburgi district.

State convenor of the organisation Ravi Madanakar and Kalaburagi district convenor Shiva Ashthagi, in a media release here on Tuesday, termed the act a heinous crime and demanded that the police arrest the culprits and get them stringent punishment.

“Despite the fact that many such incidents are happening in the country every day, it is a tragedy that new and strict laws are not brought in against those who commit such heinous crimes,” they said, demanding that the government arrest the culprits and offer appropriate compensation to the victim’s family.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.