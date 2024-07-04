GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deval Ganagapur Dattatreya Temple to be developed on the lines of Kashi temple corridor

Assembly Petitions Committee to lead a delegation to the Centre to seek funds under PRASAD Scheme for the purpose

Published - July 04, 2024 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Assembly Petitions Committee Rudrappa M. Lamani chairing a meeting to discuss developmental works to be taken up at the Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Chairman of Assembly Petitions Committee Rudrappa M. Lamani chairing a meeting to discuss developmental works to be taken up at the Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur of Kalaburagi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The famous Dattatreya Temple, situated on the banks of the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, will be redeveloped on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor with assistance of the Centre and the State, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and also Chairman of Assembly Petitions Committee Rudrappa M. Lamani has said.

Before visiting the Dattatreya Temple at Deval Ganagapur, the committee convened a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday.

The committee proposed to undertake various development projects at Dattatreya Temple and also at the Sangama, the holy confluence of the Bhima and the Amaraja rivers.

Mr. Lamani pointed out that the district administration has already proposed to the Union Ministry of Tourism to allocate ₹83.52 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme, for the comprehensive development of the temple.

As per the suggestion of the committee member Arabail Shivaram Hebbar, the meeting resolved to take a delegation to the Centre seeking grants for the development of the Dattatreya Temple under the PRASAD Scheme.

Mr. Lamani recalled visiting the temple earlier when serving as Minister for the Muzrai Department.

Based on a complaint received by the committee in February over the lack of infrastructure and basic amenities at the temple, the committee visited the temple for studying every aspect in detail for preparing a development plan, he added.

Underground drainage

Committee member S. Suresh Kumar suggested constructing proper underground drainages, preventing river pollution (at Sangama), taking up cleanliness drives and launching anti-encroachment drives in the temple village.

Mr. Suresh Kumar questioned temple’s Executive Officer Shivakantamma about the steps taken to eliminate the menace of middlemen exploiting devotees under the guise of facilitating VIP darshan.

Committee members C.B. Suresh Babu, S.T. Somshekar and A.C. Srinivas suggested introducing an online booking facility for darshan to avoid crowds.

The committee also suggested constituting the Dattatreya Temple Development Authority to manage and undertake the integrated development of the temple.

 Heliport facility

Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil said that a large number of devotees from far off places visit the temple, especially on auspicious days like Datta Jayanti.

Mr. Patil expressed the need for establishing a heliport at Deval Ganagapur for providing better connectivity to devotees.

The legislator also demanded that steps be taken up for ensuring road repair works and setting up parking facilities on priority. He also proposed repair works to barrages to address drinking water problem in Deval Ganagapur village.

