Dev Javia beats Manish Ganesh in the opener of ITF event in Kalaburagi

Mumbai Open champion pair Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur bow out

Published - November 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dev Javia in action against Manish Ganesh in the first round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open on Tuesday.

Dev Javia in action against Manish Ganesh in the first round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a close fight that remained balanced for a considerable part of the game, Dev Javia managed to break through to finally triumph over his opponent in the opening match of the ITF Kalaburagi Open at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium courts here on Tuesday.

The southpaw, who has shown some consistency this season, overcame wildcard entrant Manish Ganesh 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 12 minutes of the men’s $25,000 tournament.

It was, indeed, Ganesh who struck first, breaking the 22-year-old in the fifth game. However, Javia, who has risen over 700 spots on the ATP rankings this season, broke back in the next game.

The two traded breaks again before Javia, showing great volleying skills, broke the Mysurean in the 10th game to take the opening set.

Riding the momentum, Javia jumped to a 4-0 lead but lost his focus momentarily to allow Ganesh to reduce the deficit to 2-4.

But the youngster, who has made two semifinal appearances and five quarter-finals in the last two months, hit back in fine fashion to close out the match without further hiccups.

Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan essaying a two-handed backhand return to Korea’s Yang Yunseok in the first round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open on Tuesday.

Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan essaying a two-handed backhand return to Korea’s Yang Yunseok in the first round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On another court, qualifier Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan powered into the second round when Jang Yunseok retired midway through the second set on medical grounds.

Feeling slightly dizzy, the Korean had taken a medical timeout when down 0-3 in the first set, which he lost 0-6.

Jang Yunseok, who kept questioning line calls repeatedly, called it quits when up 4-3 and 30-40 down on his serve in the second set.

Later, second seed S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur, coming off a splendid doubles triumph in Mumbai last week, went down in the first round in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 3-10) to the American-Indian combine of Nick Chappell and Nitin Kumar Sinha.

After dropping the first set rather tamely, the in-form duo of Prajwal and Adil raised their game several notches by taking the second set and pushing the issue to the super tiebreak.

Unfortunately, they failed to maintain that momentum in the decider, as an unlucky net cord early in the game set them back a bit.

Though Chappell struggled with his serve right through the contest, he came good when it mattered and Sinha was as solid as ever to power into the quarter-finals.

