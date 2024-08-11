Deteriorating road hampers vehicular movement on bridge near Yadgir

A majority of roads in Yadgir district, including the main road between Shahapur and Yadgir, have been damaged, with a high number of potholes. Especially, the deteriorating stretch of road on the bridge over the Bhima on the outskirts of the city is hampering smooth vehicular movement.

The poor maintenance of the road has forced drivers, particularly motorcyclists, to put their abilities to test, as it has become challenging for them to avoid potholes for several kilometers of the stretch.

“District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshnapur is using this road to reach the district headquarters. However, the condition of the road is unimaginable. If he remains silent about the bad condition of the road, the, who will question the officers concerned?” a motorcyclist said.

A couple of weeks ago, Mr. Darshanapur promised to ensure that repair work is carried out, possibly under Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) funds. However, no action has been taken yet, despite the Minister giving his word.

The condition of several roads, not only on the outskirts but also in the city, has become worse. There is a big pothole opposite the LIC Office near the new bus terminus in the city and heavy motor vehicles, including trucks and government buses, struggle to avoid it while passing on the road.

“We feel very bad about the condition of the roads in the district, including those in the rural areas. The departments concerned have not taken any action to fill potholes or repair the roads. This is utter negligence by the officers and elected representatives who should ensure basic needs for citizens. If such a situation continues, we will plant trees in the potholes to register our protest against such negligence,” social activist Umesh Mudnal said.