HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Detection of sickle cell anemia will be intensified in Karnataka: Health Minister

July 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the Health Department, which is already running a scheme to screen and detect sickle cell anemia cases, will further intensify the programme.

Speaking after participating in a videoconference following the launch of National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM) 2047 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the Minister said during the previous term in 2016, the Congress government had enabled the screening of 23,935 persons for sickle cell anemia in seven districts that have tribal population.

“Of these, 342 had tested positive. They are being provided free treatment. Besides, they have also been categorised as physically challenged and are getting monthly pension and 50% travel concession,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.