Detained for bid to hoist NK and KK statehood flag

An attempt to hoist a Statehood flag of North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka by members of the Kalyan Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti in boycott of Rajyotsava celebrations was foiled by the police in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Members of the Kalyan Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti, led by M.S. Patil Naribol and a few others, who tried to break the police cordon at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk, were stopped by the police personnel and prevented from hoisting flags bearing the map of six districts of Hyderabad Karnataka region.

As many as 10 members of the organisations were detained by the police and released later.