‘Details of corruption during Congress period will be sent to Rahul’

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s statement that only people having money will get jobs in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said details of corruption during the Congress regime will be sent to him along with full statistics.

Talking to reporters at Ambigrama Helipad in K.R. Pet, he said either Mr. Gandhi may be having selective amnesia or the State Congress leaders have not have briefed their leader properly. The amount of corruption in recruitment that took place during the Congress regime has never happened in any other State, he alleged.