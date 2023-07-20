Detailed guidebook on sites in Mandya to boost tourist footfall

July 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya is blessed with many tourist destinations and has the potential to boost footfall almost round-the-year. The most popular site included the famous Brindavan Gardens at the KRS dam site, which is on the must-see list of tourists visiting Mysuru.

Is there a way to attract even more tourists to the popular sites and also to the lesser-known sites for tourism promotion, bringing revenue to the people banking on tourism for their livelihood?

Tourist guidebook is an idea proposed by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara to boost footfall, compiling details on the sites and distributing among the stakeholders for tourism promotion.

While chairing a meeting to discuss the tourism policy in Mandya on Wednesday, July 19, the Deputy Commissioner told the officials to bring out posters with the highlights on the tourist sites and also signage about tourist destinations on the highways across the district as a measure to draw attention of the visitors and also to attract footfall.

A tourist map incorporating details on the sites, along with information on routes, distance from each site and a circuit plan can benefit tourists for planning their visits. If tourists are supported with information on the sites and the guidance on the routes, there shall be more scope for expanding tourist potential, he added.

The DC highlighted the need for a separate and exclusive website on tourist sites of Mandya considering their potential. Information of the sites and other valuable details can be uploaded on the website for accessing by tourists and planning their visits.

If the information for tourists was properly disseminated along with interesting facts about the sites, it becomes easier to reach out to the sites, he felt.

At the meeting, there were discussions on giving subsidies to hotels and resorts for tourism promotion.

Srirangapatna, Shivanasamudra, Summer Palace in Srirangapatna, Sri Nimishamba Temple on the river bank, Brindavan Gardens, Melkote, Thonnur lake, Karighatta, Gumbaz are among the places that attract tourists.

Brindavan Gardens alone attracts hordes of tourists from across the country because of its popularity and was once the most sought after film shooting spot. The footfall particularly increase during Dasara.