Despite winning 25 seats, BJP is greedy and jealous: Shivakumar

The BJP, despite winning 25 seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections, is trying to “snatch” Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat since they are greedy and jealous about the work being done there, the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday.

“BJP leaders are not happy despite victory in 25 constituencies. For no reason, they are attempting things in two seats — each won by the Congress [Bengaluru Rural] and the JD(S) (Secular) [Hassan]. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is saying what the BJP cannot say publicly. They are projecting as if they are fighting on behalf of one caste and one religion,” he told reporters when his comments were sought on the RSS march in Ramanagaram.

“Let them come in whatever attire: be it shorts, pants or dhoti. We will not be bothered,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP was jealous about the work of his brother D.K. Suresh, who represents Bengaluru Rural in the Lok Sabha, and the love he had earned from people of the constituency.

He said both the Congress and the JD(S) miscalculated political moves during the Lok Sabha elections, and added that if he had played politics well, the BJP would not have won even 10 seats in the State. “We will rectify our mistakes. Party workers need not be anxious. We also know how to play our politics,” he added.

Referring to nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the Congress was not behind those protests. “People are angry with the Centre’s attitude. After the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has not got expected mandate from people be it in Maharashtra or Haryana. The BJP is losing power in one State after another in north India,” he said.