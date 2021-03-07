‘Despite vaccination, continue to follow safety protocol’

Data on vaccines is being complied: M.K. Sudarshan

While expressing the need for private hospitals and non-governmental organisations to get involved in the ongoing vaccination drive, M.K. Sudarshan, chairman of the State COVID-19 Technical Committee, on Saturday said despite vaccination, people should continue wearing masks, and follow other safety protocols.

In his virtual talk on ‘My reflection COVID-19 in Karnataka’ at Dr. B.S. Sajjan Endowment Oration organised by Kasturba Medical College here, Dr. Sudarshan said Covishield and Covaxin were being given following the Central government authorising emergency use of these vaccines.

“Data on these vaccines is being complied. Taking the jab does not exempt from wearing of masks and not complying with other safety protocols,” he said.

Dr. Sudarshan said unless people follow safety protocols, it will be inevitable to go once again for lockdown, which will be difficult for people.

Giridhara Babu, member of State Vision Group on health and medical education, said though virulent stream of COVID-19 has not been noticed so far, it should not lead to lowering of safety protocols. “Wearing of masks is a good thing and it should continue,” he said.

The vaccination, he said, prevents deaths and serious infection from COVID-19. With good number of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs), staff nurses and other ground level staff, the country can easily cover 300 million people in a month, he said.

While expressing his concern over poor turnout of health workers for vaccination, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said so far only 60% of the 52,381 health workers have taken the jab. “This is not a number we should see in the region known for literacy.” As many as 80% of frontline workers have received the jab, while senior citizens are coming in good number to receive the first dose of vaccine in urban and rural areas of the district, he said.

Case load

While the burden from COVID-19 on the health establishments in district has come down, Dr. Bairy said they are now tasked with the tough job of preventing spread of COVID-19 from Kerala and Maharashtra, where the case loads are high. “There is every chance of (COVID-19) case load increasing for the second time in the district,” he said.